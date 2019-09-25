Comparison of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 40.77 N/A -0.41 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.15 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of OFS Capital Corporation is $12, which is potential 4.35% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.86% and 24.08%. 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was more bullish than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.