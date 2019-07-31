Comparison of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.18
|30.51
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|5
|2.00
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|0.00%
|2.6%
|1.5%
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.2%
|-0.6%
Risk & Volatility
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.3 beta.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
The upside potential is 27.26% for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. with average price target of $6.13. Meanwhile, Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential downside is -4.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. looks more robust than Scorpio Bulkers Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 40.3%. 2.3% are Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.66% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|-3.78%
|3.29%
|15.33%
|24.62%
|-6.97%
|15.84%
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|-4.1%
|4.91%
|11.34%
|-18.03%
|-37.05%
|-11.21%
For the past year Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has 15.84% stronger performance while Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has -11.21% weaker performance.
Summary
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
