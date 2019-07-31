Comparison of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 30.51 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 2.00 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.3 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 27.26% for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. with average price target of $6.13. Meanwhile, Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential downside is -4.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. looks more robust than Scorpio Bulkers Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 40.3%. 2.3% are Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.66% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. -3.78% 3.29% 15.33% 24.62% -6.97% 15.84% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -4.1% 4.91% 11.34% -18.03% -37.05% -11.21%

For the past year Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has 15.84% stronger performance while Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has -11.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Scorpio Bulkers Inc.