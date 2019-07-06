Comparison of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 17 2.29 N/A 0.90 18.58 Sierra Bancorp 26 3.69 N/A 2.06 12.85

Table 1 highlights Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Sierra Bancorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Bancorp 0.00% 11.8% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.44 beta indicates that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. is 56.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sierra Bancorp’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and Sierra Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 53% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.7% are Sierra Bancorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. -0.44% -1.81% -5.35% 2.13% -14.29% 1.82% Sierra Bancorp -1.85% 7.94% -2.75% -5.89% -4.71% 10.28%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. was less bullish than Sierra Bancorp.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats on 8 of the 9 factors Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.