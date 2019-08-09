Comparison of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Inc. 53 3.99 N/A 4.36 9.25 Synovus Financial Corp. 36 3.49 N/A 3.31 11.54

Demonstrates Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Synovus Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Synovus Financial Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14% 1.9% Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.6% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.87. Synovus Financial Corp.’s 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.32 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus target price of Eagle Bancorp Inc. is $60, with potential upside of 53.93%. On the other hand, Synovus Financial Corp.’s potential upside is 19.18% and its consensus target price is $43.25. The information presented earlier suggests that Eagle Bancorp Inc. looks more robust than Synovus Financial Corp. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.3% of Synovus Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.4% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Synovus Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.27% -26.64% -25.71% -27.89% -26.24% -17.24% Synovus Financial Corp. 2.5% 8.84% 5.53% 5.59% -23.23% 19.32%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Synovus Financial Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats Synovus Financial Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.