Comparison of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Inc. 54 5.57 N/A 4.36 12.66 National Bankshares Inc. 39 5.28 N/A 2.50 16.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. National Bankshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Eagle Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Eagle Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than National Bankshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eagle Bancorp Inc. and National Bankshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 1.6% National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. National Bankshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and National Bankshares Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 National Bankshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eagle Bancorp Inc. has a 10.76% upside potential and a consensus target price of $60.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.9% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares and 38.3% of National Bankshares Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.4% of Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of National Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.85% 2.07% -1.09% 12.47% -8.67% 13.34% National Bankshares Inc. -4.35% -3.06% 7.16% -7.02% -13.93% 9.74%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats National Bankshares Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.