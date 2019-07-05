Comparison of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

We are contrasting Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 16.91 N/A -2.54 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.84 N/A -1.94 0.00

Demonstrates Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is $27, with potential upside of 576.69%. Competitively Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 9.03%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 90.6% respectively. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -27.54% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 60.48% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.