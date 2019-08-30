Comparison of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Both Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.54 N/A -2.54 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.60 N/A -1.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

5.3 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation. Its rival Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares and 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation was more bearish than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.