Comparison of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 4 0.00 58.53M -2.54 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 0.00 39.49M -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and ChromaDex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1,378,766,106.81% -190.8% -63.4% ChromaDex Corporation 963,570,260.84% -108.8% -72.5%

Volatility & Risk

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. ChromaDex Corporation on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 5.3 and 4.6. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 2.2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and ChromaDex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 18.5%. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance while ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.