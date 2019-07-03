Comparison of Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.24 N/A -0.34 0.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 22 624.94 N/A -1.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dynatronics Corporation and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -27.2% -6.6% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dynatronics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. are 28.1 and 27.5 respectively. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynatronics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Dynatronics Corporation and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.2% of Dynatronics Corporation shares and 78.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares. About 25.3% of Dynatronics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynatronics Corporation -1.12% -15.31% -31.4% -31.2% -38.97% -35.16% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 30.85% 57.94% 102.1% 113.81% 0% 109.99%

For the past year Dynatronics Corporation had bearish trend while Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats Dynatronics Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.