Comparison of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners LP 2 0.43 N/A -0.23 0.00 Golden Ocean Group Limited 6 1.39 N/A 0.41 14.76

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Golden Ocean Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Golden Ocean Group Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Golden Ocean Group Limited 0.00% 4% 2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.04 beta means Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s volatility is 4.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 2.13 beta which is 113.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Golden Ocean Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16% and 24.4%. Insiders held roughly 43.94% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, Golden Ocean Group Limited has 5.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynagas LNG Partners LP -4.11% -4.76% -40.93% -49.64% -82.17% -58.46% Golden Ocean Group Limited -4.25% -1.62% 0.33% 18.75% -32.97% -1.3%

For the past year Golden Ocean Group Limited has weaker performance than Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Summary

Golden Ocean Group Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.