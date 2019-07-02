Comparison of Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) and Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) and Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) compete against each other in the Heavy Construction sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dycom Industries Inc. 53 0.57 N/A 1.96 24.11 Argan Inc. 45 1.64 N/A 3.32 14.75

Table 1 highlights Dycom Industries Inc. and Argan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Argan Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dycom Industries Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Dycom Industries Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dycom Industries Inc. 0.00% 8% 3.1% Argan Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 10.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.47 shows that Dycom Industries Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Argan Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dycom Industries Inc. and Argan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dycom Industries Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Argan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dycom Industries Inc.’s consensus target price is $56, while its potential downside is -5.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dycom Industries Inc. and Argan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.9% and 88.5% respectively. Dycom Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, Argan Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dycom Industries Inc. -5.11% -3.06% -24% -35.85% -57.69% -12.68% Argan Inc. 1.6% -4.1% 2.93% 9.57% 25.57% 29.25%

For the past year Dycom Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Argan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Argan Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Dycom Industries Inc.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators. In addition, the company offers underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Further, it provides construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The companyÂ’s Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, start-up, and operation services for approximately 76 facilities with approximately 14,500 megawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms. Its Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial steel fabrication and construction services to light and heavy industrial organizations that comprise forest products, mining, and large fertilizer companies in the southern United States. The companyÂ’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers outside plant cabling services, including trench-less directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also offers inside premises wiring services consisting of structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that provide the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, other commercial customers, and federal government facilities, including cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.