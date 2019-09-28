Comparison of DURECT Corporation (DRRX) and Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) and Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT). The two are both Drug Manufacturers – Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DURECT Corporation 2 -1.21 166.58M -0.15 0.00 Summit Therapeutics plc 1 0.00 12.07M 1.23 1.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DURECT Corporation and Summit Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) and Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DURECT Corporation 9,890,162,085.14% -108.9% -44.7% Summit Therapeutics plc 896,997,621.88% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for DURECT Corporation and Summit Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DURECT Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Summit Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 79.29% for DURECT Corporation with average price target of $3.55.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.2% of DURECT Corporation shares and 9% of Summit Therapeutics plc shares. 3.97% are DURECT Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.71% of Summit Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DURECT Corporation 4% 71.14% 88.2% 70.83% -32.9% 115.28% Summit Therapeutics plc -3.94% 0.76% -18.01% 1.54% -44.3% 14.78%

For the past year DURECT Corporation was more bullish than Summit Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors DURECT Corporation beats Summit Therapeutics plc.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The companyÂ’s advanced oral, injectable, and transdermal delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery; and REMOXY ER, an investigational extended release pain relief drug. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Impax Laboratories, Inc.; Zogenix, Inc.; and Pain Therapeutics, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.