Comparison of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A 1.00 2.34 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.47 N/A 0.48 12.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 7.7%

Risk and Volatility

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has a beta of 2.82 and its 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s 0.41 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average target price and a 19.24% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.7% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited -2.55% -15.58% -14.63% -42.75% -58.13% 30.03% Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 1.86% -2.9% -4.29% 0.17% -19.6% 7.3%

For the past year Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. beats Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides loans to individuals and small businesses that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is based in Wuhan, China.