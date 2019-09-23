Comparison of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) and Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) and Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 78 4.95 N/A 2.77 28.97 Performance Food Group Company 42 0.25 N/A 1.12 39.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. and Performance Food Group Company. Performance Food Group Company has lower revenue and earnings than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% 6.7% Performance Food Group Company 0.00% 14.2% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.46 and it happens to be 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Performance Food Group Company’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Performance Food Group Company which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. and Performance Food Group Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Performance Food Group Company 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is $84.8, with potential upside of 5.08%. Meanwhile, Performance Food Group Company’s consensus target price is $51.5, while its potential upside is 10.97%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Performance Food Group Company is looking more favorable than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.2% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares and 99% of Performance Food Group Company shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Performance Food Group Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. -1.2% 0.7% 8.99% 17.3% 16.38% 25.02% Performance Food Group Company 3.74% 10.45% 8.03% 28.1% 21.47% 35.88%

For the past year Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Performance Food Group Company.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company operates through four segments: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12,258 DunkinÂ’ Donuts points of distribution and 7,822 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products, including pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware comprising chinaware and silverware; cookware consisting of pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company provides value-added services related to foodservice distribution, such as providing customers with electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; and various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customersÂ’ businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.