Comparison of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) and CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) and CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) compete against each other in the REIT – Industrial sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty Corporation 31 11.43 N/A 0.98 34.18 CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 19 4.52 N/A 6.04 3.37

Table 1 demonstrates Duke Realty Corporation and CIM Commercial Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duke Realty Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Duke Realty Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 4.5% CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 0.00% 62.8% 20.8%

Volatility and Risk

Duke Realty Corporation is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.73 beta. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation on the other hand, has 0.11 beta which makes it 89.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Duke Realty Corporation and CIM Commercial Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Duke Realty Corporation’s average target price is $34.5, while its potential upside is 7.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.2% of Duke Realty Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.6% of CIM Commercial Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Duke Realty Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 89.8% are CIM Commercial Trust Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duke Realty Corporation 0.09% 4.81% 6.01% 11.36% 16.66% 28.69% CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 1.65% -1.78% 9.57% 17.13% 32.77% 34.26%

For the past year Duke Realty Corporation was less bullish than CIM Commercial Trust Corporation.

Summary

Duke Realty Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors CIM Commercial Trust Corporation.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It also engages in lending activities. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation operates as a subsidiary of CIM Group, Inc.