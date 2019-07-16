Comparison of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

This is a contrast between Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 25.39% and 23.63% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.2% -2.12% 4.96% -4.33% -12.71% 29.26% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.