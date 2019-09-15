Comparison of DryShips Inc. (DRYS) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DryShips Inc. 4 2.46 N/A 0.23 16.94 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 0.93 N/A -30.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DryShips Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1%

Volatility and Risk

DryShips Inc.’s current beta is 0.54 and it happens to be 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.46 beta which makes it 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of DryShips Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 83.35% of DryShips Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DryShips Inc. -4.9% 3.47% -4.9% -24.07% -25.95% -31.33% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05%

For the past year DryShips Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors DryShips Inc. beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.