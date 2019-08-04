Comparison of DropCar Inc. (DCAR) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -8.23 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 86 15.17 N/A 0.55 176.83

Table 1 demonstrates DropCar Inc. and AppFolio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Risk & Volatility

DropCar Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.86 beta. AppFolio Inc. on the other hand, has 1.18 beta which makes it 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DropCar Inc. Its rival AppFolio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. DropCar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DropCar Inc. and AppFolio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, AppFolio Inc.’s potential downside is -37.78% and its consensus price target is $61.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of DropCar Inc. shares and 72.8% of AppFolio Inc. shares. 9.4% are DropCar Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are AppFolio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year DropCar Inc. has -26.7% weaker performance while AppFolio Inc. has 63.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors AppFolio Inc. beats DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.