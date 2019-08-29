Comparison of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 23 4.86 N/A -0.07 0.00 Talend S.A. 44 5.58 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dropbox Inc. and Talend S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dropbox Inc. Its rival Talend S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Dropbox Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dropbox Inc. and Talend S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Dropbox Inc. is $21.5, with potential upside of 20.11%. Competitively Talend S.A. has an average target price of $52, with potential upside of 26.09%. The results provided earlier shows that Talend S.A. appears more favorable than Dropbox Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dropbox Inc. and Talend S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 88.2% respectively. Dropbox Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 2.7% are Talend S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. had bullish trend while Talend S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dropbox Inc. beats Talend S.A. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.