Comparison of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 23 4.74 N/A -0.07 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 140 12.02 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Dropbox Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dropbox Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Tableau Software Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tableau Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dropbox Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Dropbox Inc.’s upside potential is 44.91% at a $25.33 average target price. Meanwhile, Tableau Software Inc.’s average target price is $154.33, while its potential downside is -8.97%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Dropbox Inc. seems more appealing than Tableau Software Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dropbox Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 98.77% respectively. 1.3% are Dropbox Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Tableau Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. has weaker performance than Tableau Software Inc.

Summary

Tableau Software Inc. beats Dropbox Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.