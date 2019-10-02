Comparison of Drive Shack Inc. (DS) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack Inc. 5 -1.01 59.89M -0.64 0.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 0.00 1.45B -1.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Drive Shack Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Drive Shack Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack Inc. 1,310,761,419.10% -58.7% -8.7% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 5,594,135,802.47% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.2% of Drive Shack Inc. shares and 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares. 0.3% are Drive Shack Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Annaly Capital Management Inc. beats Drive Shack Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.