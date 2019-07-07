Comparison of Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 40 4.35 N/A -2.60 0.00 Keane Group Inc. 10 0.34 N/A 0.41 23.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dril-Quip Inc. is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 11.9. Meanwhile, Keane Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Dril-Quip Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Keane Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dril-Quip Inc. and Keane Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Dril-Quip Inc. has a -4.43% downside potential and an average target price of $44. Competitively Keane Group Inc. has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 80.45%. The data provided earlier shows that Keane Group Inc. appears more favorable than Dril-Quip Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% are Dril-Quip Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Keane Group Inc. has 49.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.55% -4.32% 15.31% 3.35% -3.63% 43.92% Keane Group Inc. -8.9% -19.49% -10.54% -28.31% -41.09% 15.16%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc. has stronger performance than Keane Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Keane Group Inc. beats Dril-Quip Inc.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.