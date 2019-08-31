Comparison of Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)

Both Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International Limited 1 4.88 N/A 0.05 24.00 Credit Acceptance Corporation 467 7.26 N/A 31.87 15.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dragon Victory International Limited and Credit Acceptance Corporation. Credit Acceptance Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Dragon Victory International Limited. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Dragon Victory International Limited is presently more expensive than Credit Acceptance Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dragon Victory International Limited and Credit Acceptance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 9.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dragon Victory International Limited and Credit Acceptance Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragon Victory International Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Credit Acceptance Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Credit Acceptance Corporation is $467.5, which is potential 3.28% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.35% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares and 63.3% of Credit Acceptance Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 73.98% of Dragon Victory International Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Credit Acceptance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dragon Victory International Limited 6.93% 5.88% -23.34% -25.52% -65.67% -16.93% Credit Acceptance Corporation -2.99% -0.86% -3.4% 15.36% 27.26% 25.22%

For the past year Dragon Victory International Limited has -16.93% weaker performance while Credit Acceptance Corporation has 25.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Credit Acceptance Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Dragon Victory International Limited.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.