Comparison of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) and MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) and MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have been rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 38 0.00 N/A 1.64 22.47 MEI Pharma Inc. 2 25.54 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and MEI Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and MEI Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0.00% 14% 8.2% MEI Pharma Inc. 0.00% -86.2% -41%

Risk & Volatility

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. MEI Pharma Inc.’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival MEI Pharma Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. MEI Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and MEI Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0 1 0 2.00 MEI Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is $39, with potential downside of -0.66%. Competitively the average price target of MEI Pharma Inc. is $10, which is potential 486.51% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MEI Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and MEI Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 59.3% respectively. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s share held by insiders are 27.7%. Competitively, MEI Pharma Inc. has 0.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited -1.94% -4.96% -11.83% -2.08% 20.85% -2.36% MEI Pharma Inc. -5.56% -32.54% -45.86% -35.85% -53.68% -35.61%

For the past year Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than MEI Pharma Inc.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited beats MEI Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. It also provides a portfolio of in-licensed dermatology products. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had 16 active products development programs pipeline that are in various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, pain management, oncology, dermatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology; collaboration agreement with Merck Serono to co-develop a portfolio of biosimilar compounds in oncology, primarily focused on monoclonal antibodies; and strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. for the commercialization of oncology and osteoporosis medicines. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

MEI Pharma, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Pracinostat; and license agreement with Presage Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Voruciclib, a clinical-stage, oral, and selective cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor; and related compounds. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc. and changed its name to MEI Pharma, Inc. in July 2012. MEI Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in San Diego, California.