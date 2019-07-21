Comparison of Dover Corporation (DOV) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC)

We are comparing Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation 92 2.01 N/A 3.90 24.68 SPX Corporation 33 0.99 N/A 1.50 20.72

In table 1 we can see Dover Corporation and SPX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SPX Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Dover Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Dover Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of SPX Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dover Corporation and SPX Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 0.00% 19.5% 6.4% SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.48 shows that Dover Corporation is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SPX Corporation’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dover Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, SPX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Dover Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SPX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Dover Corporation and SPX Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 SPX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.97% for Dover Corporation with consensus target price of $103.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.3% of Dover Corporation shares and 89.4% of SPX Corporation shares. Dover Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 1.9% are SPX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Corporation -0.64% -0.59% 6.79% 11.34% 23.74% 35.62% SPX Corporation -7.01% -15.76% -2.69% 5.75% -7.86% 10.89%

For the past year Dover Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than SPX Corporation.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats SPX Corporation on 12 of the 11 factors.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.