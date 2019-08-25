Comparison of Dover Corporation (DOV) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)

Both Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation 94 1.81 N/A 4.16 23.26 Continental Materials Corporation 18 0.16 N/A 5.52 2.76

Table 1 demonstrates Dover Corporation and Continental Materials Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Continental Materials Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dover Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Dover Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Continental Materials Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6%

Volatility & Risk

Dover Corporation has a beta of 1.47 and its 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Continental Materials Corporation’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dover Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Continental Materials Corporation is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Continental Materials Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dover Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Dover Corporation and Continental Materials Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Continental Materials Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Dover Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 16.91% and an $103 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88% of Dover Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 16.5% of Continental Materials Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Dover Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Continental Materials Corporation has 7.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5% Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97%

For the past year Dover Corporation was less bullish than Continental Materials Corporation.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.