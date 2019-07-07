Comparison of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

We are comparing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 31.68 N/A -2.66 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.11% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.