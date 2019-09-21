Comparison of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

We are contrasting Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 32.73 N/A -2.66 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 94.24% at a $29.33 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, which is potential 167.15% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 87.9%. Insiders held roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.