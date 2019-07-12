Comparison of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

We are contrasting Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 33.29 N/A -2.66 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1940.88 N/A -4.41 0.00

Demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Marker Therapeutics Inc. which has a 22.1 Current Ratio and a 22.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.7% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.