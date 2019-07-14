Comparison of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

This is a contrast between Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 33.41 N/A -2.66 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 74.49 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Entera Bio Ltd. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Entera Bio Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 14.7%. 49.4% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.