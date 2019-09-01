Comparison of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

As Biotechnology companies, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.33 N/A -2.66 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.13 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, ADMA Biologics Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.5, and a 43.43% upside potential. Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.9, with potential upside of 143.30%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 50.4% respectively. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 47.1%. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.