Comparison of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) and Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA)

Both DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International Holdings Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Bitauto Holdings Limited 14 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see DouYu International Holdings Limited and Bitauto Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of DouYu International Holdings Limited and Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.3% -0.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DouYu International Holdings Limited is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Bitauto Holdings Limited is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. DouYu International Holdings Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for DouYu International Holdings Limited and Bitauto Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Bitauto Holdings Limited is $19.5, which is potential 73.03% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of DouYu International Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.8% of Bitauto Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 25.23% are Bitauto Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DouYu International Holdings Limited -4.22% 0% 0% 0% 0% -15.04% Bitauto Holdings Limited -4.36% 5.94% -6.93% -39.6% -52.42% -53.94%

For the past year DouYu International Holdings Limited has stronger performance than Bitauto Holdings Limited

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors DouYu International Holdings Limited beats Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.