Comparison of Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

As Auto Parts companies, Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Dynamics Inc. 43 1.33 22.17M 1.98 20.80 China Automotive Systems Inc. 2 1.21 11.75M -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Douglas Dynamics Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Dynamics Inc. 51,426,583.16% 0% 0% China Automotive Systems Inc. 587,411,888.22% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Automotive Systems Inc. has a 1.5 beta and it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, China Automotive Systems Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Douglas Dynamics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Automotive Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Douglas Dynamics Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.5% and 3%. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.14% of China Automotive Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Douglas Dynamics Inc. -0.29% 4.31% 8.59% 17.43% -13.38% 14.52% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.44% -5.89% -19.72% -22.23% -45.5% -8.2%

For the past year Douglas Dynamics Inc. had bullish trend while China Automotive Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Douglas Dynamics Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors China Automotive Systems Inc.