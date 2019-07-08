Comparison of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)

As Shipping businesses, Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG Ltd. 7 3.18 N/A -0.71 0.00 Top Ships Inc. 1 0.28 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dorian LPG Ltd. and Top Ships Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -4.1% -2.3% Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5%

Risk and Volatility

Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Top Ships Inc. has beta of -0.45 which is 145.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dorian LPG Ltd. are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Top Ships Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dorian LPG Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Top Ships Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.8% of Dorian LPG Ltd. shares and 0.9% of Top Ships Inc. shares. About 4.1% of Dorian LPG Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.44% of Top Ships Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorian LPG Ltd. -0.64% -0.76% 33.16% 4.01% 8.04% 33.62% Top Ships Inc. -3.56% -11.79% -22.47% -58.84% -58.58% -18.99%

For the past year Dorian LPG Ltd. has 33.62% stronger performance while Top Ships Inc. has -18.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Dorian LPG Ltd. beats Top Ships Inc.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.