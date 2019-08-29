Comparison of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG Ltd. 8 3.28 N/A -0.93 0.00 Diana Shipping Inc. 3 1.37 N/A 0.17 19.94

Table 1 highlights Dorian LPG Ltd. and Diana Shipping Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dorian LPG Ltd. and Diana Shipping Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -5.5% -3.1% Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Diana Shipping Inc.’s 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dorian LPG Ltd. and Diana Shipping Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Diana Shipping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dorian LPG Ltd.’s upside potential is 40.85% at a $15 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dorian LPG Ltd. and Diana Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 40.3% respectively. About 4.5% of Dorian LPG Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.8% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorian LPG Ltd. -2.14% 0.77% 14.66% 68.2% 6.52% 56.95% Diana Shipping Inc. -9.32% -3.5% 2.8% 12.59% -24.6% 4.09%

For the past year Dorian LPG Ltd. has stronger performance than Diana Shipping Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Dorian LPG Ltd. beats Diana Shipping Inc.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.