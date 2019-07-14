Comparison of Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

We will be comparing the differences between Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 14 0.52 N/A 0.29 49.49 MBIA Inc. 10 3.53 N/A -3.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Donegal Group Inc. and MBIA Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 0.5% MBIA Inc. 0.00% -28.5% -3.8%

Risk and Volatility

Donegal Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.32 beta. Competitively, MBIA Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Donegal Group Inc. and MBIA Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.3% and 92.1%. Insiders held 0.7% of Donegal Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of MBIA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. 4.45% 14.39% 8.99% 5.28% 5.66% 6.63% MBIA Inc. -3.44% -0.32% -5.98% -2.11% 4.63% 3.92%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MBIA Inc.

Summary

Donegal Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors MBIA Inc.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.