Comparison of Domo Inc. (DOMO) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 32 4.56 N/A -5.39 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 82 16.19 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Domo Inc. and Everbridge Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Domo Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Everbridge Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Everbridge Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Domo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Domo Inc. and Everbridge Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Domo Inc. has an average target price of $41.5, and a 64.62% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Everbridge Inc. is $92.67, which is potential 11.68% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Domo Inc. seems more appealing than Everbridge Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Domo Inc. and Everbridge Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 90.38%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Everbridge Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year Domo Inc. has weaker performance than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats Domo Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.