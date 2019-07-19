Comparison of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza Inc. 267 2.96 N/A 8.56 32.31 Biglari Holdings Inc. 123 0.40 N/A 14.31 7.47

Table 1 demonstrates Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Biglari Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Domino’s Pizza Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Biglari Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 37.3% Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.57 shows that Domino’s Pizza Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Biglari Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Biglari Holdings Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Domino’s Pizza Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Biglari Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0 3 10 2.77 Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.66% for Domino’s Pizza Inc. with average target price of $294.77.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of Domino’s Pizza Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.9% of Biglari Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Biglari Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domino’s Pizza Inc. -2.29% 6.86% -4.2% 0.85% 12.4% 11.56% Biglari Holdings Inc. -7.62% -24.33% -19.35% -28.77% -45.48% -5.92%

For the past year Domino’s Pizza Inc. has 11.56% stronger performance while Biglari Holdings Inc. has -5.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Biglari Holdings Inc.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. The company offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores. As of April 12, 2017, it operated approximately 14,000 stores in 85 international markets. DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.