Comparison of Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)

As Diversified Electronics businesses, Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories Inc. 64 5.46 N/A 2.80 23.27 Nortech Systems Incorporated 4 0.09 N/A 0.06 65.40

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dolby Laboratories Inc. and Nortech Systems Incorporated. Nortech Systems Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Dolby Laboratories Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Dolby Laboratories Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nortech Systems Incorporated, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dolby Laboratories Inc. and Nortech Systems Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 10.9% Nortech Systems Incorporated 0.00% 0.8% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Dolby Laboratories Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Nortech Systems Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dolby Laboratories Inc. are 5.3 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Nortech Systems Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Dolby Laboratories Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dolby Laboratories Inc. and Nortech Systems Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 2.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Nortech Systems Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolby Laboratories Inc. 1.5% -1.09% 1.12% -5.62% 4.01% 5.19% Nortech Systems Incorporated 5.91% -2.77% -16.09% -13.27% 24.1% 16.06%

For the past year Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States and internationally. The company provides value-added engineering, technical, and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.