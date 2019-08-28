Comparison of Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) and MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) and MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) compete with each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories Inc. 64 4.74 N/A 2.80 24.36 MicroVision Inc. 1 4.08 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Dolby Laboratories Inc. and MicroVision Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dolby Laboratories Inc. and MicroVision Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 10.9% MicroVision Inc. 0.00% 0% -136%

Risk & Volatility

Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. MicroVision Inc.’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MicroVision Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Dolby Laboratories Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MicroVision Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dolby Laboratories Inc. and MicroVision Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MicroVision Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Dolby Laboratories Inc. is $73, with potential upside of 19.36%. Competitively the average target price of MicroVision Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 488.63% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MicroVision Inc. looks more robust than Dolby Laboratories Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.1% of Dolby Laboratories Inc. shares and 22.8% of MicroVision Inc. shares. Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 1.6% are MicroVision Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolby Laboratories Inc. 2.93% 4.56% 5.58% 10.59% 7.24% 10.12% MicroVision Inc. -9.86% -20% -34.89% -21% -30.24% 5.98%

For the past year Dolby Laboratories Inc. was more bullish than MicroVision Inc.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors MicroVision Inc.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.