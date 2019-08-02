Comparison of Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.65 N/A 0.09 5.22 Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 23 0.42 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Document Security Systems Inc. and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Document Security Systems Inc. and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 9.3% Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -4% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Document Security Systems Inc.’s current beta is 2.12 and it happens to be 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Document Security Systems Inc. Its rival Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Document Security Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Document Security Systems Inc. and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Document Security Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is $30, which is potential 45.42% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares and 64.5% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares. About 9.1% of Document Security Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39% Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -2.28% 3.24% -12.13% -10.1% -37.76% -6.63%

For the past year Document Security Systems Inc. was more bearish than Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Summary

Document Security Systems Inc. beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.