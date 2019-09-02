Comparison of DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF) and Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Both DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) and Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Financial Corporation 41 4.21 N/A 2.58 17.72 Bank of Commerce Holdings 11 3.27 N/A 0.87 12.32

Table 1 demonstrates DNB Financial Corporation and Bank of Commerce Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bank of Commerce Holdings has lower revenue and earnings than DNB Financial Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. DNB Financial Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Commerce Holdings, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) and Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 0.9% Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.84 beta indicates that DNB Financial Corporation is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bank of Commerce Holdings has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for DNB Financial Corporation and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Bank of Commerce Holdings 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Bank of Commerce Holdings has an average price target of $11.5, with potential upside of 15.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DNB Financial Corporation and Bank of Commerce Holdings are owned by institutional investors at 32.7% and 50.1% respectively. DNB Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. Competitively, Bank of Commerce Holdings has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DNB Financial Corporation 1.71% 1.76% 15.49% 27.62% 37.51% 60.72% Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.09% -0.19% 2.96% -1.91% -14.52% -1.73%

For the past year DNB Financial Corporation has 60.72% stronger performance while Bank of Commerce Holdings has -1.73% weaker performance.

Summary

DNB Financial Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Bank of Commerce Holdings.