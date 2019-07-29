Comparison of Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services 75 3.68 N/A 8.13 9.51 Golden Bull Limited 7 2.75 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Discover Financial Services and Golden Bull Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 0.00% 26.1% 2.6% Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Discover Financial Services and Golden Bull Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 0 2 6 2.75 Golden Bull Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Discover Financial Services’s consensus target price is $91.25, while its potential downside is -1.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.9% of Discover Financial Services shares and 0% of Golden Bull Limited shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Discover Financial Services shares. Comparatively, Golden Bull Limited has 75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discover Financial Services -2.31% 1.87% 10.05% 9.45% 2.36% 30.94% Golden Bull Limited -29.92% -46.63% -52.92% -28.28% -19.47% -29.38%

For the past year Discover Financial Services had bullish trend while Golden Bull Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Discover Financial Services beats Golden Bull Limited.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.