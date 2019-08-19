Comparison of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI)

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 19 4.78 N/A 1.30 15.48 Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 4.16 N/A 0.20 79.65

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Dime Community Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 11.2%. About 5.9% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.73% are Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 4.94% 6.94% 3.49% 2.64% 15.98% 18.85% Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0% 0.32% 1.8% -1.43% -10.7% 4.48%

For the past year Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.