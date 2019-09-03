Comparison of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

As Savings & Loans companies, Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 19 4.64 N/A 1.30 15.48 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.27 N/A 2.00 16.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.86 beta means Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.05 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.1% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. shares and 70.5% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 4.94% 6.94% 3.49% 2.64% 15.98% 18.85% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62%

For the past year Dime Community Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats Dime Community Bancshares Inc.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.