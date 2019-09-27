Comparison of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Both Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 7 1.49 62.94M -0.06 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 17.75M -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Digital Turbine Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 913,497,822.93% -18.7% -7.3% Finjan Holdings Inc. 915,609,202.52% -25.1% -20.6%

Risk & Volatility

Digital Turbine Inc.’s 1.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Finjan Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.34 which is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Finjan Holdings Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Turbine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.51% are Digital Turbine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Finjan Holdings Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend while Finjan Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Digital Turbine Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.