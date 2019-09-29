Comparison of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

As Application Software businesses, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 7 1.49 62.94M -0.06 0.00 ePlus inc. 80 2.91 13.18M 4.66 16.29

Table 1 demonstrates Digital Turbine Inc. and ePlus inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 910,853,835.02% -18.7% -7.3% ePlus inc. 16,489,428.25% 15.7% 8.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.8 beta indicates that Digital Turbine Inc. is 80.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, ePlus inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, ePlus inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. ePlus inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Turbine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Digital Turbine Inc. and ePlus inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 93.1% respectively. About 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of ePlus inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. was more bullish than ePlus inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Digital Turbine Inc.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.