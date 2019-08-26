Comparison of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

Both Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 4 5.35 N/A -0.06 0.00 China Index Holdings Limited 185 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Digital Turbine Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Digital Turbine Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Digital Turbine Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.13, and a -42.80% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of China Index Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend while China Index Holdings Limited had bearish trend.