Comparison of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

Both Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Digital Turbine Inc.
|4
|5.35
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|China Index Holdings Limited
|185
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Digital Turbine Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Digital Turbine Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Digital Turbine Inc.
|0.00%
|-18.7%
|-7.3%
|China Index Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Digital Turbine Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|China Index Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Digital Turbine Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.13, and a -42.80% downside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of China Index Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Digital Turbine Inc.
|-0.55%
|5.44%
|36.78%
|139.21%
|299.26%
|196.72%
|China Index Holdings Limited
|-2.7%
|-20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-10%
For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend while China Index Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
