Comparison of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Both Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.24 N/A -0.24 0.00 Avalara Inc. 60 19.64 N/A -1.04 0.00

Demonstrates Digital Turbine Inc. and Avalara Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Liquidity

Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avalara Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Avalara Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Digital Turbine Inc. and Avalara Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avalara Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Digital Turbine Inc. is $4.13, with potential downside of -23.23%. On the other hand, Avalara Inc.’s potential downside is -31.94% and its average price target is $56.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Digital Turbine Inc. is looking more favorable than Avalara Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.5% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares and 78.5% of Avalara Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Avalara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. 4.37% 16% 40.48% 138.82% 150.62% 121.86% Avalara Inc. -5.77% 23.86% 35.78% 123.42% 0% 122.34%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. has weaker performance than Avalara Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.