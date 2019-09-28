Comparison of Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) and CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) and CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc Corporation 41 -0.73 10.74M -2.85 0.00 CDW Corporation 116 1.54 143.08M 4.38 26.98

Table 1 demonstrates Digimarc Corporation and CDW Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc Corporation 25,954,567.42% -56.6% -50.8% CDW Corporation 123,825,183.90% 64.8% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

Digimarc Corporation is 98.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.02 beta. CDW Corporation’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digimarc Corporation are 10.3 and 10.3. Competitively, CDW Corporation has 1.3 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Digimarc Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CDW Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Digimarc Corporation and CDW Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 CDW Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Digimarc Corporation has a consensus target price of $56.25, and a 41.51% upside potential. CDW Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $112.2 consensus target price and a -7.87% potential downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Digimarc Corporation is looking more favorable than CDW Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.4% of Digimarc Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of CDW Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Digimarc Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of CDW Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digimarc Corporation 2.73% -0.94% 36.5% 134.7% 50.35% 211.59% CDW Corporation 4.01% 5% 10.06% 42.4% 41.37% 45.79%

For the past year Digimarc Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than CDW Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors CDW Corporation beats Digimarc Corporation.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and improves services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, enterprise and data storage, video monitors, printers, desktop computers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, network management, and software as a service offerings. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.